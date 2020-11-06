Health leaders in Saginaw County are asking residents to their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to increase across the county.
Ascension St. Mary's, Covenant Healthcare, and the Saginaw County Health Department issued a joint statement on Friday, Nov. 5 saying cases and hospitalizations in the county are rising at a concerning rate.
In the last two weeks, 1,161 cases were reported in the county.
In addition, the positive rate is nearing 10 percent and climbing, the statement said, adding that number was below 3 percent a month ago.
"At the same time, our hospitals are reporting increased hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients – particularly in the past week. Our health care facilities are constantly evaluating the situation to take care of patients and staff. Thus far, they have adequate supplies of PPE, medication and equipment, but are asking the community to help healthcare workers and stop the spread," the statement said.
Residents are being asked to do the following:
- Washing your hands, wearing your masks, watching your distance
- Staying home for at least 10 days when sick with COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms
- Staying home for 14 days if exposed to COVID-19
- Avoiding crowded gatherings and other high-risk behaviors
