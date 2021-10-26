On the anniversary of his death, the murder of a mid-Michigan man remains unsolved 30 years later.
On October 26, 1991, 29-year-old James Vogelaar Sr. was found dead in his home. The residence on 1100 block of S. Turner Rd. in Saint Charles Township had been set on fire.
Investigators revealed the cause of death to be a homicide and believe the fire had been set to hide evidence.
Anyone with information related to the case are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
A cash reward of up to $2500 is available for information leading to an arrest.
