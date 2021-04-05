Saginaw County residents who have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule their own appointment.
The Saginaw County Health Department announced the self-schedule tool on Monday, April 5. The same day the state opened up vaccine eligibility to residents 16-years-old and older.
“We are excited we are finally able to offer this to residents,” said Chris Harrington, health officer. “We carefully watched and listened to other local health departments that tried out commercial scheduling software and found it to be less than helpful. Fortunately, we were already working on a self-reporting/contacting tracing tool with a local developer and had them shift gears to help us with vaccine appointment self-scheduling.”
However, Harrington said scheduling will not happen all at once.
“We are releasing emails in batches to make sure we aren’t driving too many people to too few appointment times,” she said. “So, I encourage anyone who has registered with us to check their email often now and remain patient.”
