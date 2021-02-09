The Saginaw County is launching its first of several “neighborhood-based” mass vaccination clinics this week.
The drive-through clinic will open at the Dow Event Center, located at 303 Johnson St. in Saginaw, on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
It’s open for Saginaw County residents 80 and older by appointment only.
The Saginaw County Health Department is advising residents not to call the health department for an appointment.
Those scheduled for the clinic will hear from health department officials this week for their appointment time, the county health department said.
"Those who have registered and do NOT get a call for this event should NOT be alarmed or concerned," the Saginaw County Health Department wrote in a press release. "No one who wants a vaccine will be left behind. Large clinics like this will allow the health department to get through this group more quickly and fairly and will occur more often now as doses allow."
N. Washington Avenue and M-13 will be closed to let drivers enter the west side of the building and drive onto the arena floor.
Michigan National Guard members will check cars when they arrive to ensure residents have an appointment.
When drivers arrive on the arena floor, they will head to one of 24 vaccination stations.
The stations will be managed by county health department nurses, Central Michigan University medical school students and faculty, as well as National Guard medics and soldiers.
Other “neighborhood-based” clinics will be offered throughout the county and are planned to be indoor drive-through events for safety and convenience.
