Law enforcement officials TV5 talked to at the Saginaw County Peace Walk are glad state leaders are taking action to improve training.
Thursday the senate passed a bill requiring all incoming officers to complete training on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques and have a mental health screening.
Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams wants people to know the death of George Floyd had nothing to do with training.
"What brought this about was not about a lack of training or training period, it was about someone not being a good person," he said.
Williams says every person he knows that wears a badge is upset over Floyd's death.
"This was one of the stupidest acts I have ever seen,” Williams said. “I mean ever been a witness to, on video, anything. We're all in disbelief because it made no sense. A man literally lost his life for nothing."
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl says if he finds someone in the ranks that doesn't perform to his high standards, that person will be removed.
"In the sixteen years I’ve been at the Saginaw Township Police Department unfortunately I’ve terminated, I think probably, three officers," Pussehl said.
Same goes for Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel.
"Two weeks ago, we had a candidate that had applied,” he said. “We just finished the background. That person was scratched due to neighbor statements."
Besides extensive background checks, and the willingness to remove bad apples, Williams, Pussehl, Federspiel say knees to the neck isn't a policy here.
But Williams says because what four officers did in Minneapolis, they're all paying a price.
"We're holding this bag of garbage for guys that we don't know, guys that shouldn't have been police officers," Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.