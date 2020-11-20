A Saginaw County man faces multiple felonies following allegations that he broke into a Genesee Township home, tortured and sexually assaulted a mother and her adult son.
Dustin Ivan Parr, a 26-year-old man from Oakley, Michigan, is accused of breaking into a home shared by a mother and son on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The criminal complaint against Parr alleges he raped each of the victims and held them against their will in their home.
The complaint said Parr was armed with a hatchet during the incident.
Parr was arraigned Saturday Nov. 14 on the following charges:
- Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct,
- Two counts of armed robbery,
- Two counts of assault with intent to murder,
- Two counts of torture,
- One count of first-degree home invasion,
- Two counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Parr could face up to life in prison if convicted of these charges.
He will be back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for a probable cause hearing.
