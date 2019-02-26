A 37-year-old Saginaw County man was arraigned Tuesday, charged with reckless driving causing serious injury after crashing head on into his own son.
Paul Midlam and 21-year-old Zachary Knight were both severely injured when their two pick-up trucks collided head-on along Gratiot Road in Richland Township, November 14th.
Police Chief Jack Doyle confirmed that Midlam purposely hit Knight after a family argument earlier in the day.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office said Midlam was driving faster than the speed limit at the time of the crash traveling into the oncoming lane and colliding with Knight.
Midlam was jailed in the past on domestic violence charges and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
