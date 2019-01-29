A 46-year-old Hemlock man was arraigned on two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 13.
Saginaw County Sheriff’s detectives report that Todd Thomas Small was arrested in connection with incidents that happened in two different Richland Township locations between 2012 and 2017.
Small is currently free on $75,000 bond.
He was arraigned on the latest charges separately from an arrest last June.
Small also faces a charge of second offense operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, and second offense driving on a suspended license.
Along with the OUIL, he faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and malicious destruction of property.
Small will be back in court for a pre-exam conference on Thursday.
