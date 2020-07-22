A Saginaw County man has been arraigned on murder charges in Mt. Pleasant.
Charles Reid, 25 from Saginaw County, was identified as the suspect in the murder of 33-year-old Chad Kuzma and the assault of a 25-year-old Mt. Pleasant man.
Reid was charged with open murder homicide, assault with intent to murder, possession of firearm by a felon and three counts of felony firearm.
He’s being held on $1.6 million bond.
Just before 3 a.m. on July 15 Mt. Pleasant Police were sent to 505 S. Bradley Street where they found Kuzma dead and another man suffering from a gunshot wound.
After an investigation, police identified Reid as the suspect, he was arrested and taken to the Isabella County Jail.
The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.