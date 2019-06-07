A Saginaw County man faces up to life in prison following accusations he sexually abused a young girl.
Monday, an 8-year-old girl from Chapin Township told her mother Brandon Johnson had sexually assaulted her, Saginaw County Prosecutors said.
The mother called police immediately and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies began an investigation.
Johnson, 25 from Merrill was arrested the following day, prosecutors said.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Saginaw County Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13.
Prosecutors said the charge includes penetration and is punishable by up to life in prison with a mandatory 25 years because of the victim’s age.
He will be back in court on June 14 for a pre-exam and on June 19 for a preliminary examination.
