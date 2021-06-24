A Saginaw County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to murder and assault charges.
Charles Reid was identified as the suspect in the murder of 33-year-old Chad Kuzma and the assault of a 25-year-old Mt. Pleasant man.
Reid pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide, assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years and a maximum of 55 years with credit for 337 days already served.
Just before 3 a.m. on July 15, 2020, Mt. Pleasant Police were sent to 505 S. Bradley St. where they found Kuzma dead and another man suffering from a gunshot wound.
After an investigation, police identified Reid as the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Isabella County Jail where he was lodged on a $1.6 million cash bond.
The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.
