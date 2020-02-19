Mobile Medical Response (MMR) Ambulances across Saginaw County are equipped with sensory bags inspired by a five-year-old Frankenmuth boy with autism.
When MMR responds to the scene of a traumatic event, paramedics will have the new tool, Carter Kits, to help calm patients with special needs.
Carter Kits have been placed in every MMR rig county-wide.
The kits are sensory bags that include fidget toys, a weighted blanket, noise-canceling headphones, and sunglasses.
“Anything we can add to our ambulances to help us better equipped to care for children who have special needs in our community is a huge plus,” MMR Paramedic Supervisor Bill Weaver said.
The delivery of 32 Carter Kits is thanks to a major donation made by the 100+ Women Who Care Mid-Michigan organization, according to MMR.
The organization’s donation will help place Carter Kits in several local departments across Mid-Michigan.
According to MMR, this is one of the first distributions made by Carter Kits.
