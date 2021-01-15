Saginaw County moved to phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Friday, Jan. 15.
The county vaccinated more than 7,500 healthcare workers with at least one dose in phase 1A.
Phase 1B focuses on residents 65-years-old and older, pre-K through 12th grade school and childcare staff, first responders, corrections workers, and staff at homeless shelters and child and protective services. That group will be followed by workers in critical infrastructure businesses.
“This group accounts for well over 20% of Saginaw County’s population, and there currently are not enough doses to vaccinate everyone. It will likely occur in smaller groups as doses become available, potentially taking several months to complete,” the Saginaw County Health Department said.
The health department is asking residents who qualify in phase 1B to reserve a dose by registering online.
A similar online registration process is available for critical infrastructure businesses who employ essential workers. You can access that here.
“Once registered, adults 65+ and critical infrastructure businesses will be contacted via phone, email, text or hospital/hospital-affiliated provider with a day, time and location for vaccination. Again, providers in Saginaw County are working together on Phase 1B, so people and organizations may be directed to one of our hospitals, a partner clinic, or a Saginaw County Health Department drive-thru vaccination clinic,” the health department said.
The health department is encouraging everyone to have patience as the process will take time.
