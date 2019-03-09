The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff just days after the former sheriff announced his retirement.
On Fri. Mar. 8, Saginaw County sheriff William Federspiel named Mike Gomez, the former lieutenant for the department, the new undersheriff.
Gomez will be replacing Phil Hart who announced his retirement on Mon. Mar. 4.
There is no information on Harts retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.