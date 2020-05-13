The Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Commission is canceling all in-person programming led by the county through Sept. 7.
This will include Catch Me If You Can Fishing Tournament, Senior Golf Cart Rides, Playdate Programs, Dog Days of Summer, Movies in the Park and Children’s Fun Night.
Cancellations for vendor-led programs will be determined on a case by case basis.
Saginaw County Parks will move to a digital platform delivery, which includes a virtual fishing tournament, weekly coloring pages, scavenger hunt activities, storytimes, and more.
“The difficult decision to cancel all in-person programming led by Saginaw County Parks was made with the safety of staff and the public at the forefront,” Brian Keenan-Lechel, director. “We look forward to finding creative ways to interact with Saginaw County residents through virtual programming.”
Saginaw County Parks will stay open to the public with limitations.
However, playgrounds and restrooms will stay closed and social distancing is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.