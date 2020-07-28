Saginaw County plans to reopen county offices to the public by appointment only on Monday, Aug 3.
Officials said county employees were scheduled to return to work on Monday, July 27 to be trained on new procedures and processes put in place to provide services to the public in the safest manner.
Residents are encouraged to continue to use remote options to conduct business when possible but services that must be accomplished in person will be available.
Residents must wear a mask inside the courthouse.
For more information or to make an appointment, click here.
