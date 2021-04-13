Out of 6.8 million people, six women have suffered a rare bloodclot disorder days after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
One of the women died and the symptoms vary from severe headaches to shortness of breath.
Now Johnson and Johnson shots are put on pause as the FDA and CDC investigate.
“On Saturday we had a Johnson and Johnson clinic here in Saginaw County. And I vaccinated my own nephew with Johnson and Johnson, so I understand peoples’ concerns,” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt medical director with the Saginaw County Health Department.
She wants to alleviate concerns because the potential for this dangerous blood clotting appears to be extremely rare.
The concern is this will make people more hesitant to get vaccinated.
“I know it’s scary,” Pruitt said. “I get it and you say ‘Oh my god I just don’t want to get it because something terribly wrong can happen’ but people have been taking these vaccines for a while now. I personally took the vaccine on Facebook live. I just vaccinated my 16-year-old daughter to show people these vaccines are safe.”
Despite the pause on Johnson and Johnson, Pruitt said Saginaw County has enough Pfizer and Moderna supply so they can substitute for anyone scheduled to get J&J.
Beverly actually came to today’s Saginaw clinic instead of her scheduled J&J shot because Saginaw made the switch.
“I was glad I changed my mind,” Beverly said. “I canceled that appointment. And I thought about it and said I might as well get the vaccine, just not the Johnson and Johnson.”
And as covid cases skyrocket across the state, Pruitt said getting Moderna or Pfizer is still a good idea.
“The more of us that get them, the more of us will be protected. And we can get back to a new normal,” she said.
