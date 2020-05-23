Saginaw County Emergency Management said property owners can start cleaning up their homes and businesses that were impacted by the flood.
Property owners are encouraged to take pictures and document any evidence of water level and associated damages, the emergency management said.
The Damage Assessment Team will be arriving next week, but property owners should not wait until then to start the cleanup process.
That includes removing debris and drying off items to minimize the growth of
For information on flood-related documentation, click here.
