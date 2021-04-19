The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office has deemed a fatal officer- involved shooting in Chesaning was justified under the law.
The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 7 when officers from the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team executed a high-risk search warrant at a home in Chesaning, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The search warrant was issued after a law enforcement officer executed a controlled buy of methamphetamine 48 hours earlier from a man living at the home named John Neitling. The home had also been searched by BAYANET on two other occasions and found crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, cash and a weapon.
On Jan. 7, officers were in marked vehicles and wearing marked uniforms when they approached the home. One MSP trooper activated his vehicle’s lights and announced twice over the vehicle’s PA system “State police, search warrant. State police, search warrant,” the prosecutor's office said.
The porch door leading to the house had an extra lock and officers were trying to gain access to the porch when they heard a woman yelling form inside the home. She was later identified as Samantha Jo Seales. Police told the woman to come to the door, but she didn’t comply, the prosecutor's office said.
Officers also heard a man yelling, later identified as Neitling. As officers continued to try and breach the door into the home, they saw Neitling breaking a hole through the wall next to the door. He then put the barrel of a gun through the hole.
According to prosecutor's office, when they saw the barrel of the gun, officers started shooting toward Neitling until they couldn’t see him any longer. Searles then left the home and was escorted from the scene uninjured.
A mobile robot and a K9 unit entered the home and found Neitling unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4.5 mm caliber PSM 45 BB gun was found near the hole in the wall.
After reviewing witness statements, video, audio recordings and other evidence, the prosecutor’s office determined the lethal force was justified.
“Multiple EST members who were present at the porch doorway reported that, when Neitling broke the hole in the wall and pointed the barrel of the apparent handgun at the officers, they feared for their lives and the lives of their fellow officers.” a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.
