The Saginaw County Health Department announced an increase in its COVID-19 vaccine allocation for next week.
County vaccine providers will be receiving 11,190 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“It is very encouraging to see additional doses coming to our area,” said Chris Harrington, health officer. “We have seen a slight increase in our normal weekly allotment of late, but this is really great news that has us all planning more clinics to get these doses into arms.”
The vaccine providers receiving the doses include the health department, Covenant HealthCare, Ascension St. Mary’s, and Great Lakes Bay Health Centers. In addition, the Michigan National Guard is receiving 3,000 doses from the state for a regional clinic planned for next week. During that clinic, 1,000 doses will go to Saginaw County residents from the health department’s registration list of adults 65 and older, the health department said.
The health department plans to finish vaccinating adults 80 and older next week and will then move on to adults 65 to 79-years-old.
