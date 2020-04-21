Saginaw County is reporting 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 31 deaths and 38 recoveries.
The Saginaw County Health Department announced the numbers on Tuesday, April 21.
The county has submitted 1,453 tests. Among those, 515 came back negative, 432 came back positive, and the rest are still pending.
Among the positive tests, 38 people have recovered, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.
All testing from private labs may not be included in these numbers, the Saginaw County Health Department said.
The department also said some pending tests may be for people who live out of the county.
The Saginaw County Health Department considers someone recovered if:
- 72 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications), and
- Improved symptoms, and
- Seven days since first onset of symptoms.
(1) comment
Brianna, Why are the number of pending tests so persistently high in Saginaw. How many days are tests pending on average? Saginaw's # of tests seem to be stuck at 500 pending for the past week and persistently a high number of pending tests.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.