Saginaw County is reporting 610 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 52 deaths and 71 recoveries.
The Saginaw County Health Department announced the numbers on Tuesday, April 28.
The health department stopped including the total number of tests performed, the number of pending tests, and the number of negative tests.
The Saginaw County Health Department considers someone recovered if:
- 72 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications), and
- Improved symptoms, and
- Seven days since first onset of symptoms.
Brianna, Why are the number of pending tests so persistently high in Saginaw. How many days are tests pending on average? Saginaw's # of tests seem to be stuck at 500 pending for the past week and persistently a high number of pending tests.
