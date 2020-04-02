Saginaw County is now reporting 90 cases of COVID-19.
Those numbers are as of 10:05 a.m. on Friday, April 3.
The county has submitted 648 tests. Among those, 186 came back negative, 90 came back positive, and the rest are still pending.
All testing from private labs may not be included in these numbers, the Saginaw County Health Department said.
The department also said some pending tests may be for people who live out of county.
