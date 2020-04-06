Saginaw County is reporting its first deaths related to COVID-19.
The Saginaw County Health Department said as of 10:05 a.m. on April 6, there have been 139 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county with two deaths.
The individuals were both male and older than 75-years-old, the health department said.
“Our condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones,” said Christina Harrington, MPH, Saginaw County health officer. “While we know there are no words that can lessen the grief of these families and our community’s loss and fears, their deaths are an urgent reminder to all of us. We must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible.”
Saginaw County has submitted 739 tests as of Monday morning. Among those tests, 220 have been negative, 139 have been positive, and the rest are pending.
“During this difficult time, it is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers,” Harrington said. “Together we can slow the spread of illness and maintain care and resources for everyone.”
