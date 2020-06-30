Saginaw County is reporting more than 642 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,228 COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths, and 642 recoveries.
Those numbers are as of Tuesday, June 30.
The health department stopped including the total number of tests performed, the number of pending tests, and the number of negative tests.
The Saginaw County Health Department considers someone recovered if:
- 72 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications), and
- Improved symptoms, and
- Seven days since first onset of symptoms.
This article is at best incomplete and, in my opinion, misleading! Let's accept your numbers: 632 reported cases, 56 deaths, 79 RECOVERIES...that's it? What is happening to the other 497 cases? They can't all be in the hospital. We don't know if they are still sick? we don't know if they recovered? Come on, please do the hard work of more than a headline and a few sentences. This can't be considered news.
Brianna, Why are the number of pending tests so persistently high in Saginaw. How many days are tests pending on average? Saginaw's # of tests seem to be stuck at 500 pending for the past week and persistently a high number of pending tests.
