Saginaw County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Saginaw County is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, June 9.

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 21,144 COVID-19 cases and 605 deaths related to the virus.
