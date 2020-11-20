Saginaw County is reporting 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 20.
The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 6,829 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths.
As of Nov. 13, the health department stopped reporting the number of recovered. The department says that's because of a lack of manpower to call and confirm with each case.
Based on new CDC guidelines, the Saginaw County Health Department said they are considering someone recovered if:
- 24 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications) and
- Improved symptoms, and
- 10 days since first onset of symptoms
For those who have tested positive but remained asymptomatic, they are considered recovered if it has been 10 days since the date of the positive test.
The health department stopped including the total number of tests performed, the number of pending tests, and the number of negative tests.
The department also said they will not name businesses where employees or customers tested positive for COVID-19 if investigation reveals no potential for direct contact with the public--meaning less than six feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask. If the investigation results in the inability to identify direct close contacts of a positive case, the public would be notified.
With the latest increase in cases, the health department is asking everyone to do the following:
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Maintain 6-feet of distance from others when out in public
- Practice good public health measures like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and staying home if you don't feel well or suspect you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
Of those tested is now down to less than 1% that show positive (as of 8/23/20). NOT sick or died... LESS than 1% of those tested showing positive. Absolutely no reason Dimwhitmer to still have MI under a "state of emergency". 100% political.
This article is at best incomplete and, in my opinion, misleading! Let's accept your numbers: 632 reported cases, 56 deaths, 79 RECOVERIES...that's it? What is happening to the other 497 cases? They can't all be in the hospital. We don't know if they are still sick? we don't know if they recovered? Come on, please do the hard work of more than a headline and a few sentences. This can't be considered news.
Brianna, Why are the number of pending tests so persistently high in Saginaw. How many days are tests pending on average? Saginaw's # of tests seem to be stuck at 500 pending for the past week and persistently a high number of pending tests.
