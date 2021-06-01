Saginaw County is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 1.
The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 21,034 COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths related to the virus.
Saginaw County is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 1.
The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 21,034 COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths related to the virus.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Saginaw county folks under 50 years of age have a China virus survival rate of over 99%. You really need to question if a potentially dangerous vaccine is right for healthy people under 50. No thank you! For people under 20 years of age in Saginaw Co, the current survival rate is 100% - no deaths due to China virus. Remove the mandatory mask requirement in schools now!
Your use of racist an inaccurate terminology make you an untrustworthy source "Fight4MAGA".
My fact card Trumps your race card. Data comes straight from Sag Co Health dept. Look it up for yourself Willie!
I see no data for China virus.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.