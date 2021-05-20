Coronavirus

Photo By: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

 Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Saginaw County is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 20.

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 20,818 COVID-19 cases and 581 deaths related to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Fight4MAGA
Fight4MAGA

Saginaw county folks under 50 years of age have a China virus survival rate of over 99%. You really need to question if a potentially dangerous vaccine is right for healthy people under 50. No thank you! For people under 20 years of age in Saginaw Co, the current survival rate is 100% - no deaths due to China virus. Remove the mandatory mask requirement in schools now!

Report Add Reply
Jeremy Nelson
Jeremy Nelson

Your use of racist an inaccurate terminology make you an untrustworthy source "Fight4MAGA".

Report Add Reply
Fight4MAGA
Fight4MAGA

My fact card Trumps your race card. Data comes straight from Sag Co Health dept. Look it up for yourself Willie!

Report Add Reply
Jeremy Nelson
Jeremy Nelson

I see no data for China virus.....

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.