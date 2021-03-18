Saginaw County is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 18.
The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 15,756 COVID-19 cases and 524 deaths related to the virus.
The department also said they will not name businesses where employees or customers tested positive for COVID-19 if investigation reveals no potential for direct contact with the public--meaning less than six feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask. If the investigation results in the inability to identify direct close contacts of a positive case, the public would be notified.
With the latest increase in cases, the health department is asking everyone to do the following:
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Maintain 6-feet of distance from others when out in public
- Practice good public health measures like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and staying home if you don't feel well or suspect you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
