Saginaw County is reporting its first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Positivity and daily new cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in the county, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.
On July 7, Saginaw County celebrated no new cases or deaths. As of July 29, the county is facing a 6.2 percent positivity rate that is slowly rising and 43.2 new cases per million, or 8 to 9 new cases per day, the county health department said.
“While this is far below any of the surge levels we experienced last fall or earlier this year, we need to be careful and not let our guard down,” said Christina Harrington, health officer at the Saginaw County Health Department. “With school starting in some districts in less than a month, we would really like our schools to have a normal back-to-school experience.”
The Saginaw County Health Department is still urging residents to stay home if they don’t feel well and to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today we know the Delta variant is here. We’ve suspected it has been here a while now,” Harrington said. “The vast majority of people getting sick or being hospitalized are the unvaccinated. It’s time to get yours if you haven’t already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.