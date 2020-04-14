A Saginaw Township resident was disappointed after her yard waste wasn't picked up on Monday.
"We have a lot of it and that's all anybody can do under the stay at home order,” Lisa Switek said. “You know we all clean our yards. It doesn't make any sense as to why they wouldn't pick up the yard waste here."
Mid-Michigan Waste Authority has delayed yard waste collection in Saginaw Township.
"I just don't understand why it's not being done when other places they are picking up the yard waste," Switek said.
TV5 reached out to MMWA for comment. No one from the company was available for an on-camera interview. But they provided the following statement:
“Due to the covid-19 virus, yard waste collection services for residents in Mid-Michigan Waste Authority (MMWA) member communities with yard waste collection provided through MMWA are currently delayed. We are aware of our resident concerns and we are working with MMWA’s collection vendor, Waste Management, to resume yard waste collection as soon possible.
Saginaw Township isn't alone. Residents in 11 other Mid-Michigan communities served by MMWA also do not have yard waste pickup at this time.
Birch Run, Bridgeport Township, Buena Vista Township, Carrollton Township, The City of Frankenmuth, James Township, Kochville Township, St. Charles, Spaulding Township, Tittabawasee Township, And the City of Zilwaukee
In the meantime, people like Switek will have to look for places around their home to keep their yard waste.
"We're just going to have to store it somewhere,” she said. “We had some in the garage already stored from last year. So, we're running out of room. We're just going to have to store it, I guess. If they're not going to pick it up, we don't have a choice."
Republic Services has also suspended bulk and yard waste collections in some areas including the City of Flint.
They issues the following statement:
Republic Services provides an essential service, and like other essential services, it’s our duty to serve the public, especially in times like these. We continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the communities we serve. This includes continuing to work closely with public health experts and other advisors, as well as following guidance from the CDC and adhering to OSHA guidelines regarding the safe handling of waste and recycling.
While we are working hard to ensure the highest quality customer service and minimal service disruptions, the recent surge in solid waste we’re collecting from our residential customers has presented unique challenges and caused us to temporarily modify our curbside collection services.
In an effort to keep our routes running smoothly and our communities clean, until further notice we will be operating under the following guidelines:
- All curbside trash and recycling must be contained in your cart with lids closed, and all trash must be in garbage bags. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.
- For customer who do not have cart service, we accept trash placed in bags only, not exceeding 50 pounds.
- Yard waste and/or bulk waste collections have been temporarily suspended in some markets. This is in an effort to prioritize residential collections.
Please check with your local municipality to confirm if your service is impacted or watch for updates via email, mail or your local news.
Our teams remain committed to you throughout this crisis. We appreciate your business and wish you all the best during this difficult time. To serve you faster, please visit our Customer Support page to request services, check schedules, and manage your account.
