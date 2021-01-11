Saginaw County residents who are 65 and older can now reserve a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The reservation program began on Monday, Jan. 11.
Saginaw County is still vaccinating healthcare workers and long-term care residents in phase 1A, but hopes to begin phase 1B as soon as the vaccine doses are available, the county health department said.
Residents 65 and older can reserve their dose by registering their name, age, address, cell phone, and email address at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GDC2BXL.
Once doses become available, the health department will notify registered residents via email and/or text for the day, time and location where they can receive their vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.