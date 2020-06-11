Residents across the region have major cleanups ahead while many are still rebuilding after the historic floods.
“We are in desperate need of help out here,” said Saginaw County resident Ida Hartner
Parts of the area were affected by the historic flooding that took place in the region three weeks ago. Hartner’s House has significant damage.
She says her insurance won’t cover it. Hartner is worried about losing her home.
“I have six kitties I may have to rehome if I’ve got to go into an apartment,” said Hartner.
“I’ve had people come look at her home,” said Amanda Cech, one of Hartner’s close friends. “She’s started a Facebook page with the hope of saving Hartner’s home.”
“We’re all praying, though, that something comes through and that we are able to make a miracle happen for Ida, maybe even a miracle for the community,” said Cech.
“It’s been a long process,” said Steve Morse who lives along the Tittabawasee River. “Really it’s taken us weeks, a couple weeks now, to get everything dried out.”
Morse says the flood waters filled his basement. He’s in the process of replacing what he lost and is trying to save what he can He says he appreciates the help he’s received so far.
“Some church groups and stuff came around,” said Morse. “Lions Club passed out certificates and food and supplies, cleaning supplies which are needed.”
As for Hartner, she’s hoping to call her house home again and she wants to remind people that there are others just like her who are still suffering from the flood.
“Everyone has talked about Sanford, everyone has talked about Midland, but hardly anyone has spoke out for Saginaw County, especially this area,” said Hartner.
