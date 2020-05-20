Sunken cars, submerged intersections, front doors in what suddenly and sadly is now waterfront property.
Those are the common sights in Saginaw County as are the stories of shock and loss.
High School Senior Alyssa Kretz lost her graduation to the coronavirus, and her basement this morning to floodwater.
“I mean, it will be okay eventually” said Kretz. “It’s just, you can’t have something, but you always can’t have ‘em.”
Alyssa had to give her mom Renee the bad news who had just gotten the basement dry from the previous night’s rain.
“I left for work at 7:30 this morning, it was bone dry,” said Renee. “My daughter called me about 10:00 this morning and said there was probably about two or three inches of water in the basement, and it’s coming up the drain.”
On St. Andrews, the deluge forced evacuations, but some evacuees were in remarkably good spirits.
“Well, the water is certainly up to the sidewalk, and I’m sure it’s going to enter the building,” said Connie St. Onge, whose home flooded.
“Power’s out, you know, we’re probably gonna if it lasts any amount of time, have to restock the freezer,” said Jim St. Onge. “We had a lot of toilet paper and we had a lot in the freezer.”
Connie and Jim St. Onge and their little baby named Blue saw a lot in their 12 years of living there including floods, but not as bad as this. They’re heading to their son’s place waiting for him to pick them up which is not an easy task.
“The only way he can get to us from there, I go to Owosso and catch 75, and come back, cause the bridges are all out, but he knows, he knows we’ll be here,” said Jim.
