Saginaw County is asking residents to prepare for an increase in water along the Tittabawassee River.
County officials are warning residents along the river after the Edenville Dam collapsed Tuesday evening and the impending collapse of the Sanford Dam.
Officials are expecting the dam collapse to impact homes in Saginaw County.
Residents in certain areas are being told to make plans for a rapid increase in floodwaters. Those areas include:
- Residents on the Tittabawassee River in Tittabawassee, Saginaw, and Thomas townships
- Residents in the Freeland Mobile Home Park
- Residents in the Robin Meadows/Thornberry/Creston areas of Tittabawassee Township
Temporary shelters are being set up to help people if they need to evacuate.
If you live east of the river, shelters are being set up at Freeland High School and Saginaw Township Center courts.
If you live west of the river, shelters are being set up at Swan Valley High School and Hemlock High School.
The Freeland, Tittabawassee and State Street bridges over the Tittabawassee River will be closed.
