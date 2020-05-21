Rising water in Wixom Lake led to the failure of the Edenville Dam, which forced water south, overtaking the Sanford Dam, sending it through Midland, and into Saginaw County.
Homes and businesses along the Tittabawassee River in Saginaw County were evacuated as water overtook the area.
Spaulding Township officials helped residents protect their homes with sandbags.
“We got multiple guys filling sandbags. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife has donated multiple sandbags. We have different agencies and different sand and we are putting them into the bags and diking them up and trying to transport them where they need to be,” Spaulding Township Fire Chief Thomas Fortier said.
The township is getting plenty of help from its friends as neighboring first responders showed up to dig in on Thursday.
“Birch Run, Bridgeport, we have Hazelton Township in New Lothrop. We have Maple Grove Township Fire Department and we have others standing by to cover us,” Fortier said.
Saginaw Township has been busy as well. They started in the 6 a.m. hour on Thursday.
A 19-year-old man tried to go through the intersection at W. Michigan and Center, but his truck got stuck in the water. He got out of his vehicle and was swept away by the current.
“Thankfully he survived the incident is OK. When you see a road closed due to the water, please don’t drive through it. Many vehicles are being stalled in the waters and in this case, fortunately, the man was swept under the water and could have lost his life,” Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said.
