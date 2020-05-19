Below is a list of the Saginaw County roads with water over the road, or those that are closed.
Water over road:
• Thomas Rd between Gratiot and Schomaker (Water Over the Road signs placed – Thomas Twp)
• Schomaker Rd between Thomas and Van Wormer (Water Over the Road – Thomas Twp)
• Townline Rd between Orr and Fordney (Water Over the Road signs placed – Fremont & Brant Twps)
• Bell Rd between Curtis and Moore (Bridgeport Twp)
• Amman between Chesaning and Volkmer (Chesaning Twp)
• Ditch Rd between Corruna and Gasper (Chesaning Twp)
• Sharon Rd between Ferden and Peet (Chesaning Twp)
• Frandsche/Peet intersection area (Chesaning Twp)
• Fenmore north of Colvin (Marion Twp)
• Schroeder between Brennan and Hemlock (Brant Twp)
• Ring between Hemlock and Brennan (Brant Twp)
• Kramer Rd between Chapin and Merrill (Chapin Twp)
• Carr Rd between Marion and Burt (St Charles Twp)
High water signs have been placed, road is OPEN to thru traffic
• River Rd between State and Miller (Thomas Twp)
• Orr Rd between Nelson and Lakefield (Fremont/Swan Creek Twps)
• Geddes Rd between Raucholz and Fordney (Richland Twp)
• Tittabawassee Rd east and west of Iva Rd intersection (Richland Twp)
• Chapin Rd between Nelson and Lakefield (Lakefield Twp)
• O’Hara Rd just west of Iva (Richland Twp)
• Lakefield Rd between Fordney and Orr (Fremont Twp)
• Lakefield Rd between Orr and S Graham (Swan Creek Twp)
• Orr Rd between Swan Creek and Roosevelt (Fremont/Swan Creek Twps)
• Burt Rd between Fowler and Steel (Brant Twp)
• Marshall Rd between Lange and Busch (Taymouth Twp)
• Beyer Rd between Lange and Busch (Birch run Twp)
• Roosevelt Rd between Fordney and Orr (Fremont Twp)
• Meridian Rd between St Charles and Grabowski (A frames put up - Lakefield Twp)
• Miller Rd between Ederer and Dutch (A frames put up - Thomas Twp)
• Merrill Rd between Swan Creek and Roosevelt (A Frames put up - Lakefield Twp)
• Merrill Rd between Lakefield and Nelson (Lakefield Twp)
• Kennely Rd between Geddes and Gratiot (A frames put up - Thomas Twp)
• Brennan Rd between Frost and Lunney (Richland Twp)
• Frost Rd between Brennan and Hemlock (Richland Twp)
• Frost Rd between Orr and Gleaner (Thomas Twp)
• Roosevelt Rd between Trim and Gleaner (Swan Creek Twp)
• Pretzel Rd between Ederer and Sean Creek (Fremont Twp)
• Geddes Rd between Thomas and Kennely (Thomas Twp)
• Fergus Rd between Cresswell and Bishop (Water Over the Road signs placed out - Albee twp)
• Birch Run Rd between Cresswell and Bishop (Water Over the Road signs have been placed - Albee Twp)
• Townline Rd between Fordney and Beaver (Swan Creek/St Charles Twps)
• Fordney Rd between Braver and Baumgartner (Water Over the Road signs put out - Fremont Twp)
ROAD CLOSURES
• Fordney Rd between Frost and Dice (Richland Twp)
Closed to thru traffic, pumping water across the road
Open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Raucholz Rd between Pangborn and Tittabawassee (water over the bridge - Richland Twp)
• Just north of Tittabawassee Rd at the Bridge Between Tittabawassee Rd and Vasold Rd (Tittabawassee Twp)
Road closed to ALL thru traffic
• Colvin between Steele and Chapin (Marion Twp)
Closed to through traffic due to a cross culvert failure
• Thomas Rd between Gratiot and Geddes Thomas Twp
Closed to thru traffic
• Iva Rd between Dice and Tittabawassee (Richland Twp)
• Tittabawassee Rd between Iva and Steel west of Iva (Richland Twp)
• Kennely Rd between Summerfeldt and Frost (Thomas Twp)
• Kochville Rd between Garfield and Hackett (Tittabawassee Twp)
High water, open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Dice Rd between Raucholz and Fehn (Richland Twp)
Closed to thru traffic between 15055 and 15266 (water over the road)
Open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Lone Rd between Geddes and Frost (Thomas Twp)
Closed to thru traffic, north of 2055
Open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Hermansau Rd between Shattuck and McCarty (Saginaw Twp)
Closed to thru traffic - WATER OVER THE ROAD
Open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Brennan Rd between Marion and Marion (Brant Twp)
Closed to thru traffic – WATER OVER THE ROAD
• Fergus Rd between Bueche and Bishop (Albee Twp - due to high water)
• Fergus Rd between Stuart and McKieghan (St Charles Twp - due to high water)
• Sharon Rd between Mckieghan and Fergus (St. Charles Twp - due to high water)
• Sharon Rd between Burt and Marion and Marion and Fergus (St. Charles Twp - due to high water)
• Raucholz Rd between Brant and Ring (Brant Twp - due to high water)
• Burt Rd between Fowler and Brennan (Brant Twp – due to high water)
• Dorwood Rd between Townline and Busch (Taymouth Twp – due to high water)
• Pettit Rd between Canada and Rathbun (Taymouth Twp – due to high water)
• State St between M-47 and River (Thomas Twp – removing logs from bridge)
Closed to thru traffic until further notice
Open to emergency vehicles ONLY
• Becker Rd between Portsmouth and Towerline (Buena Vista Twp)
• East Rd between Gary and Chesaning and Chesaning and Volkmer (Maple Grove Twp - due to high water)
• St. Andrews Rd from M-46 to W Michigan to S Center (Saginaw Twp)
Closed to thru traffic until further notice
• Dehmel Rd between Birch Run and Burt (Birch Run Twp)
Closed to thru traffic including emergency vehicles
Will be closed until further notice as of 03/12/2020
• Crego Blvd between North Rd & Sears St (Buena Vista Twp)
Closed to all vehicles until further notice as of 2/12/2020
