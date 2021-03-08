The Saginaw County Health Department updated its processes for how residents can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents 65 and older who have already registered with the health department but have not been contacted and have not been scheduled by the health department, a hospital or pharmacy to receive the vaccine, can call 989-771-1010 to make an appointment.
Residents 50 and older with a disability or underlying health condition or who are the caregiver/guardian of a child with special health care needs can click here to register.
The county’s progress through the 65 and older population has accelerated significantly, said Chris Harrington, health officer for the health department. She said calling residents on the registration list is resulting in far more “I’ve already been scheduled” and “I’m already vaccinated,” than “I still need an appointment.”
“We are trying to minimize calls to people who no longer need to hear from us and maximize our staff and volunteer time,” Harrington said.
However, eligibility and availability are two different things.
“Adults 50+ with underlying health conditions and caregivers of children with special health care needs are now eligible to receive the vaccine but that does not mean they will get one immediately,” Harrington said. “Keep in mind that there are some folks 65+ who registered in mid-January and still haven’t been scheduled. There just aren’t enough doses available to vaccinate everyone who is eligible to receive one all at once. It’s still going to be a process of people waiting and then scheduling appointments as they open up based on dose availability.”
