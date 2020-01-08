The first recreational marijuana business in Saginaw County has opened.
At the Re-Leaf Center in Chesaning, you will find marijuana concentrates, bud tenders and happy customers.
“I got some of the strawberry cough,” said customer Jordan Brown.
George Pittenturf manages the business and said they had around fifty customers today which is much higher than when they were only selling medical marijuana.
“As soon as we opened the door this morning, they were walking in,” said Pittenturf. “We didn’t have the line-ups like Ann Arbor, but I think that made it better because we could take more personal time with each individual.”
Customer Jordan Brown said he enjoyed the atmosphere in the store.
“This is my first time ever in a dispensary outside of a trip to Colorado years ago,” said Brown. “It’s really nice.”
“It’s great, I’m glad we could bring it somewhere to a central location instead of people driving down to Ann Arbor or to Detroit,” said Pittenturf. “Places they don’t want to drive to.”
