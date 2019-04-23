Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Household Scrap Tire Collection Begins Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission will again be conducting household scrap tire collection beginning May 1st and running through August 30th of this year.
Scrap tires are ideal mosquito breeding habitat for both nuisance and disease carrying mosquitoes.
The program is open to all Saginaw County property owners at no cost. All tire drop-offs must meet the following criteria:
1. Saginaw County residents only (Must have a valid Michigan I.D. or Driver’s License) 2. Tires are limited to household tires, car, pickup truck, motorcycle, bike, and other small tires 3. Tires must be off the rim 4. Residents limited to 10 tires per address, per year 5. Oversized tires are NOT accepted (semi, tractor, or heavy equipment) 6. SCMAC does NOT accept tires from businesses or other revenue generating enterprises such as agriculture and contracting operations.
There are two opportunities for residents to recycle their tires. They can either drop tires off at our office (211 Congress Avenue, City of Saginaw) or drop tires off during one of our two week-long tire drives. Details are as follows:
Drop off at SCMAC: • Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm • Must stop in the front office for approval and tire count.
County-wide Scrap Tire Drives • Scheduled for June 17th - 21st and July 15th - 19th • Collection site locations will be released late May.
