Many police departments have decided that less is more while facing sweeping new safety orders, a frightened public, and health risks of close contact.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is approaching the COVID-19 situation very carefully to make sure they are protected but still able to serve the community.
Sheriff William Federspiel said they are providing all of their deputies with masks and gloves, hired a company to deep clean and sanitize all police vehicles, and they are also practicing social distancing to the best of their ability while on the job.
Although Federspiel said it’s a challenge, it’s their job to continue to protect and serve the community – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We must continue to provide a rule of law so that people can feel safe. We can’t have people out there committing crimes against people or persons or property and have no repercussions. So it’s a fine line, but we’re still out there doing our jobs. We’re still visible and we’ll still be there if you call 911,” Federspiel said.
The sheriff also said they will be working with the governor’s office and Michigan State Police to enforce the recently announced statewide shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.