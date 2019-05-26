Saginaw County starting to dry out after weekend flooding

Clean up is underway throughout Saginaw County after weekend showers.
While certain areas are still under water, others are finally starting to dry out.
Just 24 hours ago, there were road closures in Birch Run and across the region due to heavy flooding.
On Sunday, May 26, the roadways were cleared up for the most part, but parts of Saginaw County are still under water.
Sandy Kern lives in Birch Run. She said her home didn’t have any damage, but she wanted to check out the river level in Frankenmuth.
“We haven’t had this in a long time,” Kern said.
Kern said she hasn’t witnessed this amount of water in years.
“The water was just right across the road, I was just really amazed to hear that that hasn’t been that way in years,” Kern said.
Due to the high amount of flooding throughout Frankenmuth, the city set up dumpsters for folks to get rid of their water damaged items quickly.
They’re set up behind city hall.
