The recent string of snow and ice storms has created a shortage of salt and ice melt, leaving some in Mid-Michigan defenseless as ice still coats driveways and sidewalks with even more on the way.
Stores are having a hard time keeping salt in stock, some selling out just hours after putting their supply on sale.
Customers have been coming to the Lowe’s in Kochville Township all day looking for salt. Problem is there isn’t any.
"Well may God bless them with some salt," said Albert Turnbull.
Turnbull, like a lot of people, is coming up empty-handed in their search for salt at Lowe’s.
The store went through two semi-truck loads of it the past two days.
“Oh my gosh. Doesn’t surprise me,” said Dave Richards.
Richards said he wishes he would’ve came here earlier.
He said he should’ve known everyone would be looking for salt with so many driveways across Mid-Michigan a slip and slide.
“You don’t need to go to Hoyt Park, just come to my driveway and skate,” Richards said.
Store manager Ryan Randall said the rate at which salt is flying off the shelves is historic.
“Never seen anything like this before,” Randall said.
It turns out Lowe’s isn’t the only place in the area running out of salt.
The Meijer, the Home Depot, and Tractor supply are all either out of salt or running low.
“No one has salt right now,” Randall said. “It’s just really hard to get. We were lucky. We pulled ours out of or distribution center in Tennessee.”
A few fortunate people at Home Depot loaded up their cars with the hot commodity.
But if you missed out, Jim Meddaugh, a former farmer, has a suggestion to melt your icy blues away.
“We used fertilizer all the time and so I picked up some 12-12-12 and it completely cleaned my driveway right out,” Meddaugh said. “Plus you fertilize your grass at the same time.”
As for Albert Turnbull, he’s sticking to the salt and he has faith he’ll find some at a store somewhere.
“I ask God to let it be there when I get there,” Turnbull said.
Lowe’s said that they will have salt in by Wednesday.
