A Mid-Michigan outpatient surgery center is becoming the first in its county to have a high-tech robot perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on its patients.
“Combining the benefit of robotic surgery in addition to the outpatient setting is definitely a game changer in terms of healthcare and patient satisfaction,” said Dr. Maher Ghanem, assistant professor of surgery at Central Michigan University.
Ghanem also does a lot of work for Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw County.
Ascension is the first in Saginaw County to offer outpatient minimally invasive procedures at its Town Centre surgery center in Saginaw Township.
“We did the first robotic cholecystectomy in a young lady about 48 hours ago. And she did so well. And she was very, very satisfied,” Ghanem said.
Robotic hysterectomies, single-site gynecological procedures, gallbladder, and hernia surgeries are just some of the procedures physicians like Deborah Russell use the Da Vinci robot to complete.
“This gives us an opportunity to do it in a setting which the team is used to working for quick recoveries, quick turnovers,” Russell said.
This technology offers select patients the chance to go home hours after surgery instead of days.
It’s something Russell said she is glad to be a part of.
“This is a great location. It’s a great team, great ancillary services, with lab being present, radiology, 24-hour anesthesia, and the ability to spend the night if somebody needs to,” Russell said.
These medical professionals say they look forward to performing surgeries at Ascension for many years to come.
