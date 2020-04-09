Mosquito generic
Shutterstock

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission will soon begin its annual aerial treatment program to control mosquitoes.

It is scheduled to begin the week of April 13 and take three to seven days to complete, but it is weather dependent.

The program will cover about 50,000 acres of woodland mosquito breeding habitat throughout the county in and around populated areas, the county said.

"It is important to note that this aerial program controls spring mosquitoes while summer mosquito populations are controlled through our other programs," the county said.

