Do you know a senior citizen who could benefit from having food delivered to their home?
The Saginaw County Commission on Aging is planning to deliver 400 boxes of food to seniors in the county on April 7. The boxes will contain beef stew, pork loin, chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, canned tuna, quick oats, peanut butter, potato flakes, green beans, and applesauce.
Residents must provide their name, date of birth, telephone number, and address to register. Residents who are 60-years-old and older, a resident of Saginaw County, and are homebound are eligible. Please RSVP by March 29 by calling 989-797-6880.
