Saginaw County is inviting residents 50 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their own neighborhood.
“We understand some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated,” the Saginaw County Health Department wrote. “The Health & Community Connected is a group of trusted health care providers and community organizations right here in Saginaw, dedicated to your safety and well-being.”
First doses of the vaccine will be distributed on Saturday, March 13, and March 20. Second doses will be at the same location four weeks later on Saturday, April 10, and April 17.
Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services is offering free rides to the following clinics:
St. Joseph Catholic Church, located 910 N. 6th Ave. in Saginaw
Mt. Olive Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1114 6th Ave. in Saginaw
Victorious Believers Ministries Church of God in Christ, 624 S. Outer Dr. in Saginaw
New Birth Missionary Baptist Cathedral, 3121 Sheridan Ave. in Saginaw
To register for the vaccine, head to the Saginaw County Health Department’s website.
https://www.saginawpublichealth.org/?fbclid=IwAR3IuVf-FA23GcvRtJKtM0awMPzPwFs4pISbbb3SJZBgyciXAEc-4HwUpFM
