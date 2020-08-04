Casting your ballot in person Tuesday is going to look a lot different than past primaries.
If you headed out in Saginaw County you likely saw face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and a lot of social distancing.
Walking through Precinct 2, they've got the voting booths set up, but check it out every other one is blocked off again to adhere to those social distancing guidelines.
"It's no problem at all, I think it's a great way to vote," said Steven Darling.
Darling says he wasn't going to let the pandemic stop him from casting his vote. He says he always votes in person, and had no problem showing up to the Freeland Sports Zone Tuesday to do just that.
"I knew it would be safe,” Darling said. “I mean work is safe, why can't this be safe?"
And Geoffrey Pelkey agrees, he made his way out to his precinct in Saginaw Township.
"I felt that most everybody probably voted by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot already, and the lines would probably be pretty short on a primary day so," Pelkey said.
Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley says those are the responses he was hoping for.
"These poll-workers and these local clerks really deserve a huge amount of credit for what makes our democracy work," Hanley said.
He says weeks of preparation and training went into today's election. He says the priority is voter safety and wants everyone who has yet to vote, to feel comfortable.
"So many things to consider keeping this totally safe, and we've accomplished that goal so people should know when they come out to vote that it's going to be a safe experience," Hanley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.