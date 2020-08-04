A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing a Michigan Lottery scratch-off.
The woman won playing the Bingo Slots instant game.
She bought the ticket at the Shamrock Party Store at 105 S. Center Road in Saginaw.
"I have always loved playing Bingo, so I pick up a ticket every now and then," the 67-year-old player said. "I was shocked when I scratched the ticket off. I even had to have my sister come look it over to make sure I was reading it right."
She plans to use the money to pay bills, share with her family, and save the remainder.
